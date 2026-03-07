The Business Times
Partner or perish: the board and C-suite must embrace AI – fast

Leaders must design intentional human-artificial intelligence partnerships instead of deploying the technology as a cost-cutting tool

    • The most interesting shift in boardrooms today is the move from fear to experimentation. Human-AI partnership is not a technical upgrade, but a leadership transformation.
    Danny Koh and Phoon Kok Kwang

    Published Sat, Mar 7, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FOR decades, corporate leaders treated enterprise technology as a delegable matter.

    Enterprise resource planning systems, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity – these were important, but not existential. Boards asked for implementation road maps. Management recruited external consultants for support.

    This age-old practice is no longer feasible. In an artificial intelligence (AI)-accelerated economy, sitting on the sidelines isn’t wise restraint, but a lapse in leadership judgment.

