Leaders must design intentional human-artificial intelligence partnerships instead of deploying the technology as a cost-cutting tool

The most interesting shift in boardrooms today is the move from fear to experimentation. Human-AI partnership is not a technical upgrade, but a leadership transformation. PHOTO: PIXABAY

FOR decades, corporate leaders treated enterprise technology as a delegable matter.

Enterprise resource planning systems, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity – these were important, but not existential. Boards asked for implementation road maps. Management recruited external consultants for support.

This age-old practice is no longer feasible. In an artificial intelligence (AI)-accelerated economy, sitting on the sidelines isn’t wise restraint, but a lapse in leadership judgment.