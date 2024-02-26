Indonesia struggles to reduce energy from coal-fired power plants because of "take-or-pay" offtake obligations.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Pledge to treble renewable energy in Asean sounds good, but may not be right for all"

TWO months have passed since the landmark COP28 agreement, in which nations committed collectively to trebling renewable energy production by 2030.

Attention now turns to the practicalities and consequences of achieving this ambitious goal in Singapore and the Asean region.

Undoubtedly, renewable energy holds the key to addressing the energy crisis, limiting global warming and meeting net-zero targets.

We must, however, question whether trebling renewable energy production is suitable for each country, and consider what is involved in transitioning away from fossil fuels.

...