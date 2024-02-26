COMMENTARY ·
Pledge to treble renewable energy in Asean sounds good, but may not be right for all

Kavita Gandhi Christophe Inglin

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 5:00 am
Indonesia struggles to reduce energy from coal-fired power plants because of "take-or-pay" offtake obligations.
PHOTO: LINDA YULISMAN, BT

TWO months have passed since the landmark COP28 agreement, in which nations committed collectively to trebling renewable energy production by 2030.

Attention now turns to the practicalities and consequences of achieving this ambitious goal in Singapore and the Asean region.

Undoubtedly, renewable energy holds the key to addressing the energy crisis, limiting global warming and meeting net-zero targets.

We must, however, question whether trebling renewable energy production is suitable for each country, and consider what is involved in transitioning away from fossil fuels.

...

