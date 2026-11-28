THE BROAD VIEW

Flexible schedules and multiple income streams undersell the model

Most successful portfolios need a central piece – an expertise, profession or capability developed deeply enough that other activities can grow around it. PHOTO: PIXABAY

FOR most of my career, the question “What do you do?” had a fairly straightforward answer. Today, it runs a little longer.

I teach. I consult. I run a merchandise business. I write, and I am working on a book.

At first glance, that looks fragmented. Yet the value lies precisely in the overlap. Consulting gives me real business problems to bring into the classroom. Teaching forces me to explain ideas more clearly.

Writing makes me think harder about what I actually believe. Running a business ensures whatever I say about strategy will actually survive customers, costs and cash flow.

My “portfolio career” is not simply about doing several things but designing them so that each makes the others more valuable.

Start with a core, then build around it

Portfolio careers are often discussed in terms of flexibility or multiple income streams. Those benefits matter, but they undersell the model.

Most successful portfolios need a central piece – an expertise, profession or capability developed deeply enough that other activities can grow around it.

This is why I do not see a portfolio career as a rejection of a conventional one. Years spent inside organisations build expertise, credibility, networks and pattern recognition that can later be deployed in different settings.

What looks like diversification later in life is often built on considerable concentration earlier.

For someone considering this pathway, the first move need not involve resigning. Guest lecturing once a semester, joining a non-profit or industry board, advising a startup, mentoring, writing regularly or taking on a fractional role can all extend existing expertise into new contexts.

You are not starting over. You are finding more ways to use what you have spent years learning.

A portfolio career is also a strategy challenge

In teaching, I often say a good strategy does not just rely on existing strengths; making different choices reinforce one another creates new strength.

A consulting assignment may produce an idea for a lesson. A classroom discussion may sharpen an argument for an article. Writing forces me to structure that argument more rigorously, while running a business provides real-life material that eventually finds its way back into teaching and writing.

The same principle applies when deciding what to add to the portfolio.

Increasingly, I ask three questions: Do I like doing it? Am I good at it? And does it pay well?

“Pay” here is broader than money.

A non-profit board role may offer purpose, governance experience and relationships. Teaching may not compete with a corporate salary, but it sharpens communication and exposes you to younger perspectives.

Writing a book may take years before producing meaningful income, yet it could deepen expertise and open doors elsewhere.

Few activities score perfectly on all three dimensions. A portfolio gives you more room because different roles can provide different returns.

“Less package tour, more independent travel”

Brandon Lee, chief futures at the Skills & Workforce Development Agency and a strong advocate of independent work, has described the future of work as becoming more deconstructed: “Less package tour, more independent travel.”

I like that analogy.

Traditionally, an employer bundled salary, identity, colleagues, training and progression together. Increasingly, experienced professionals can assemble more of those components themselves through different forms of work.

Artificial intelligence lowers the threshold further. Research, writing, analysis and other capabilities that once required substantial organisational infrastructure can increasingly be handled by individuals or small teams.

Yet portfolio work makes something else more obvious: relationships matter.

Knowing how to do good work is necessary, but opportunities often come through people who know, trust and are prepared to recommend you.

AI makes expertise easier to deploy independently, but relationships often determine where that expertise gets deployed.

Meanwhile, the system needs to recognise less conventional forms of work as legitimate contributions. This matters because portfolio careers become much easier to build when employers stop treating every departure from a full-time job as an awkward gap that needs explaining.

Using the optionality you have built

Author and LinkedIn opinion leader Eric Sim, who has 2.8 million followers on the platform, has described the window in life when one has money, time and health at the same time as the “magical stage”.

After a career in banking, Sim now writes, speaks professionally, coaches, and teaches finance.

A portfolio career provides one way to extend the duration of this window. Instead of postponing different interests until retirement, accumulated experience and financial security allow work to be assembled differently.

My own philosophy has become simpler with age: do things I like, or do things with people I like. Even better if I can do things I like with people I like.

A portfolio career allows those different motivations to coexist instead of forcing one job to satisfy all of them.

The real payoff from years spent building “career capital” may not be another title, but greater control over what you do, with whom and why.

Know what not to add

There is, of course, a danger of romanticising all this. Every new commitment consumes attention, often a scarcer resource than time. Four unrelated gigs can simply mean four sets of deadlines.

The harder part may then be deciding what does not belong.

Does a new role deepen something you already do? Does it bring you into contact with people you genuinely want to work with? Does it create knowledge, experience or opportunities that can travel across the rest of your portfolio?

Your answers should guide you.

For much of our careers, success was defined by how far we climbed one ladder. A portfolio career offers a different vantage point.

Like good strategy, the strength of that portfolio will come from how well your choices fit together.

The writer is a former economist who now wears several professional hats. Between guest lecturing and running businesses, he is co-authoring a forthcoming book, The China Mindset.