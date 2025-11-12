Potential CapitaLand-Mapletree merger must be examined through an ESG lens

If a deal were to happen, it could create one of Asia’s largest real estate companies

One of the aspects of a business combination that will have to be ironed out is the different ways that each entity approaches ESG. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] A possible merger between two Temasek-linked real estate groups might require harmonising of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals if a deal were to materialise.

CapitaLand Investment (CLI), in which Temasek holds a majority stake, and Mapletree Investments (MIPL), a wholly owned Temasek subsidiary, are considering a possible merger, Dow Jones reported last week, adding that the plans are preliminary.

In a statement, CLI declined to comment on rumours or speculation as a matter of policy, and said that it regularly explores and evaluates various investment opportunities that align with its strategic objectives. MIPL did not comment.