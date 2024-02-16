A potential end-of-term Budget with something for everyone

Budget 2024 is the first instalment of Forward Singapore programmes – flagship agenda of the fourth generation People’s Action Party leadership, led by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

IN THE run-up to any given general election (GE) – Singapore’s next one is due by November 2025 – almost every Budget might look like an election budget, to suitably paranoid eyes.

Yet from both an objective fiscal perspective and a more subjective reading of its announcements and schemes, Budget 2024 certainly seems to facilitate – if not indicate – a GE being called before Budget 2025 rolls around.

Firstly, on the fiscal front, an end-of-term Budget is informed by the need for the government to balance the Budget over its full term.

Such a Budget therefore has to make up for deficits in earlier years of the term – or, if there is a cumulative surplus over the term to date, can afford...