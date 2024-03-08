The power of connections will drive South-east Asia’s female entrepreneurs

There are still lots of areas where more support is needed to encourage greater gender equity, including when it comes to connections.

IT’S common to hear in the startup world that women attract less capital from venture capital investors than men because they lack the same confidence to pitch their businesses. That is increasingly not the case in my experience in South-east Asia.

Across the region, I see a new generation of young, confident female entrepreneurs, especially among the founders of innovative businesses in sectors such as digital technology and advanced manufacturing.

In some Asian markets, there is evidence that startups led by female entrepreneurs outperform in terms of capital raising, which reflects value creation.

According to research by Tracxn, Indian startups founded by women attracted a 76 per cent year-on-year...