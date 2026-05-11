Power of payouts: A big chunk of the STI has just gone ex-dividend. What’s next?
The big question is whether the core businesses of the STI’s constituents can support its next leg up as the impact of major capital return initiatives wanes
- Among the STI components that will trade ex-dividend this week are DBS and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] At least 10 constituents of the Straits Times Index (STI) traded ex-dividend this past week – resulting in their share prices kicking lower, as they earmarked a portion of the cash on their balance sheets for transfer into the pockets of their shareholders.
Some of these dividend-related price adjustments were quite stark.
For instance, CapitaLand Investment closed Friday (May 8) at S$2.64, down more than 5 per cent for the week. This was largely due to its shares going ex-dividend on Monday for a payout of S$0.12 per share.
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