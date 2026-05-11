Power of payouts: A big chunk of the STI has just gone ex-dividend. What’s next?

The big question is whether the core businesses of the STI’s constituents can support its next leg up as the impact of major capital return initiatives wanes

Among the STI components that will trade ex-dividend this week are DBS and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] At least 10 constituents of the Straits Times Index (STI) traded ex-dividend this past week – resulting in their share prices kicking lower, as they earmarked a portion of the cash on their balance sheets for transfer into the pockets of their shareholders.

Some of these dividend-related price adjustments were quite stark.

For instance, CapitaLand Investment closed Friday (May 8) at S$2.64, down more than 5 per cent for the week. This was largely due to its shares going ex-dividend on Monday for a payout of S$0.12 per share.