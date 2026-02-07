The Business Times
Power of two: Going from ‘mine’ to ‘ours’

Seven tips to build your shared financial future

    • It is useful for partners to assess their differences in income and money management strengths to determine their division of financial duties.
    Lorna Tan

    Published Sat, Feb 7, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    MONEY is often cited as a top stressor in relationships, but it doesn’t have to be. Discussing financial goals as a couple can strengthen your relationship and help to ensure you are on the same page.

    Besides, the power of two is not to be sniffed at. Having dual income streams can lead to a faster rate of wealth accumulation – through big-ticket purchases such as home ownership and joint investments – and enhanced financial well-being.

    Follow these tips as you embark on your financial planning journey together.

