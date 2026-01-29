The precious metal feeding frenzy

Gold and silver are on a tear but buyer beware

The price of silver is playing catch-up with gold, which has been on its own spectacular tear, taking its price to as high as US$5,300 an ounce. PHOTO: REUTERS

BRITONS, we are frequently told, just do not have it in us to risk our hard-earned cash on spicy endeavours such as speculating on stock markets.

Unlike our American cousins, we are supposedly too timid, too risk averse, much happier parking our funds in safe, boring bank deposits for a measly return.

There is a grain of truth here. But try telling it to the Royal Mint, which sells gold and silver coins and bars to the nation. Earlier this week, it broke its daily record for online bullion sales. Demand for plastic tubes filled with silver Britannia coins is, it tells me, “huge”.