A preventive approach is key to keeping health cover sustainable

THINKING ALOUD

In this interconnected web, employers, who are payers themselves, have to step up

The negative cycle of high healthcare costs, an ageing population, overconsumption and overprescription afflicts both the individual and group health insurance markets. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Insurers, policyholders and corporates wrestle with the big elephant that is medical-cost or medical-trend inflation. Is it possible to bring it to heel?

The all-round impact is sobering. Policyholders with Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) feel the pinch in ever-rising premiums. Insurers grapple with soaring claims and a precarious book of business.

Those with IP businesses teeter on razor-thin margins. Those with group medical portfolios are in an even more unenviable state.