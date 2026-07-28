THINKING ALOUD
A preventive approach is key to keeping health cover sustainable
In this interconnected web, employers, who are payers themselves, have to step up
- The negative cycle of high healthcare costs, an ageing population, overconsumption and overprescription afflicts both the individual and group health insurance markets. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Insurers, policyholders and corporates wrestle with the big elephant that is medical-cost or medical-trend inflation. Is it possible to bring it to heel?
The all-round impact is sobering. Policyholders with Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) feel the pinch in ever-rising premiums. Insurers grapple with soaring claims and a precarious book of business.
Those with IP businesses teeter on razor-thin margins. Those with group medical portfolios are in an even more unenviable state.