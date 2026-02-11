The Business Times
‘Pricey’ DBS can still be worth buying 

Strong growth drivers support the local bourse’s leader 

Leslie Yee

Published Wed, Feb 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Market leader DBS can benefit from investors allocating more capital to Singapore stocks.
    [SINGAPORE] DBS Group’s share price rallied strongly in 2025 – up nearly 29 per cent. The bank’s share price performance contributed to the almost 23 per cent rise in the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) last year.

    In comparison, the Dow Jones Index in the US rose by 13 per cent last year.

    The share price of Singapore’s largest listed group by market capitalisation has risen further in the year to date albeit it retreated after the group posted its full-year results for 2025 on the morning of Feb 9. DBS’ Q4 2025 net profit fell 10 per cent year on year, and missed the consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

