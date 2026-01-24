Quiet malls, full containers: The two-speed reality of the Chinese economy
The China that disappointed investors may not be the same one that is growing
- For Singapore investors, when it comes to China exposure, the question is not how much China, but which, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE malls in Shenzhen were quieter than I expected. Designer stores had more staff than customers. The only crowds were in the food courts.
The headlines told a different story. Customs data showed that China posted a record trade surplus of nearly US$1.2 trillion in 2025. Exports rose 6.6 per cent year on year in December.
These two scenes can coexist; they describe an economy running at two speeds. The picture on the ground is more mixed than the headlines suggest.
