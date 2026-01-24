The China that disappointed investors may not be the same one that is growing

For Singapore investors, when it comes to China exposure, the question is not how much China, but which, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE malls in Shenzhen were quieter than I expected. Designer stores had more staff than customers. The only crowds were in the food courts.

The headlines told a different story. Customs data showed that China posted a record trade surplus of nearly US$1.2 trillion in 2025. Exports rose 6.6 per cent year on year in December.

These two scenes can coexist; they describe an economy running at two speeds. The picture on the ground is more mixed than the headlines suggest.