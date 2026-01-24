The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Quiet malls, full containers: The two-speed reality of the Chinese economy

The China that disappointed investors may not be the same one that is growing

Summarise
    • For Singapore investors, when it comes to China exposure, the question is not how much China, but which, says the writer.
    • For Singapore investors, when it comes to China exposure, the question is not how much China, but which, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Kenneth TH Goh

    Published Sat, Jan 24, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE malls in Shenzhen were quieter than I expected. Designer stores had more staff than customers. The only crowds were in the food courts.

    The headlines told a different story. Customs data showed that China posted a record trade surplus of nearly US$1.2 trillion in 2025. Exports rose 6.6 per cent year on year in December.

    These two scenes can coexist; they describe an economy running at two speeds. The picture on the ground is more mixed than the headlines suggest.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Wealth & InvestingChinaElectric vehiclesexportsConsumer behaviourBYDPop Mart

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More