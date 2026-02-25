As Raffles Medical celebrates its golden jubilee, the doctor calls for more patience

Growth from the group’s defensive plays in China and Vietnam will take time

[SINGAPORE] For five decades, Raffles Medical Group (RMG) has been the reliable – if somewhat staid – pulse of Singapore’s private healthcare sector.

The critiques have been as consistent as its sterile hallways: too slow, too cautious, and too bogged down by the “gestational losses” of its ambitious China expansion.

And as the group enters its golden jubilee, executive chairman Dr Loo Choon Yong is doubling down on his “long-term play” philosophy.