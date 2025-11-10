The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

The reinvention of the chief sustainability officer

ESG teams led by CSOs are having to adapt fast to survive the age of Donald Trump

Summarise
    • ESG teams that provide specific and essential reporting data are now being merged with other functions, such as finance and audit or risk and compliance.
    • ESG teams that provide specific and essential reporting data are now being merged with other functions, such as finance and audit or risk and compliance. PHOTO: PEXELS

    Emiliya Mychasuk

    Published Mon, Nov 10, 2025 · 06:00 PM

    SOPHIA Mendelsohn recalls her days as an intern, when she had to photocopy electricity bills and highlight them in yellow, and then key in the costs onto a spreadsheet.

    Now, the chief sustainability officer (CSO) and commercial officer at German multinational software group SAP, she is again tracking and documenting energy use and environmental information – although with rather more sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

    Mendelsohn is one of the few executives in her position to remain vocal about the benefits of corporate sustainability, almost a year after US President Donald Trump came into office, describing climate change as a “hoax” and started reversing green policies.

    Chief Sustainability Officerssustainability

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More