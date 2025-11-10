The reinvention of the chief sustainability officer
ESG teams led by CSOs are having to adapt fast to survive the age of Donald Trump
- ESG teams that provide specific and essential reporting data are now being merged with other functions, such as finance and audit or risk and compliance. PHOTO: PEXELS
SOPHIA Mendelsohn recalls her days as an intern, when she had to photocopy electricity bills and highlight them in yellow, and then key in the costs onto a spreadsheet.
Now, the chief sustainability officer (CSO) and commercial officer at German multinational software group SAP, she is again tracking and documenting energy use and environmental information – although with rather more sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Mendelsohn is one of the few executives in her position to remain vocal about the benefits of corporate sustainability, almost a year after US President Donald Trump came into office, describing climate change as a “hoax” and started reversing green policies.
