After selling One Raffles Place, OUE Reit should be taken private or divest the rest of its properties

Located in the heart of Singapore's CBD, One Raffles Place is a key revenue contributor for OUE Reit. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] As investor interest in local equities rises, boards of listed entities need to be proactive in optimising value for investors.

Kudos to the board of directors of OUE Real Estate Investment Trust ’s (OUE Reit) manager for working together with UOB to determine market interest in One Raffles Place.

On Feb 19, my colleague Kalpana Rashiwala reported that all the owners of One Raffles Place, which has a direct underground link to the Raffles Place MRT station, are understood to have appointed marketing agents to sell the property.