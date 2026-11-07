Retirement, a ‘rule of thirds’ and what you cannot plan for

SWITCHING LANES

One can choose to take their purpose to new intersections, says the writer

Following a rule of thirds has given the writer a way to manage uncertainty without trying to control everything. PHOTO: ANDREW BUAY

RETIREMENT can be a vulnerable chapter for some, an exciting one for others, and a beautiful new beginning for those who are ready.

Some people barely think about it until it arrives. I started reflecting on it in my 40s, and two experiences shaped my thinking.

My father retired in his early 60s after a demanding and often stressful working life. Without a clear purpose beyond work, he largely went with the flow. His social circle was small, limited mostly to extended family.