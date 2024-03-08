WEALTH & INVESTING ·
Revitalised Japanese stock market fuels investor optimism

The bullishness comes despite Japan’s fall in world rankings

Dina Ting

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 5:00 am
Japanese government support should benefit employment and the local economy.
Japan Stocks

HIGH-PROFILE endorsements of Japanese blue chips ignited optimism in Tokyo’s markets last year as the yen depreciated. An expected macro regime shift from deflation to inflation, robust corporate earnings and Japan’s corporate governance reform efforts, such as improved shareholder advocacy, are fuelling further optimism in 2024.

The bullishness comes despite Japan’s fall in world rankings – when Germany eclipsed it recently as the world’s third-largest economy – following a surprise technical...

