The RTS will make Singaporeans better off, but it will take time
Purchasing power, productivity and real income can rise
- The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link can raise Singapore’s GDP by about 1.8%, the Asia Competitiveness Institute’s study finds. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] One Saturday after the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens, a family in Woodlands will leave home after breakfast without first checking the Causeway cameras for congestion.
At Woodlands North they will clear immigration, cross the Strait of Johor in minutes and step out at Bukit Chagar in the middle of Johor.
By lunchtime, they are pushing a trolley through a supermarket, picking out groceries at prices that, until now, lay half a day away.
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