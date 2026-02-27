Saying yes, for less: Why lab-grown diamonds have cornered 80% of the engagement ring market

New-age diamond ring retailers have business models that are leaner, faster and unburdened by mined inventory

While lab-grown diamonds once suffered the stigma of being artificial, unethical mining practices have caused natural diamonds to lose their sparkle instead. GRAPHIC: TEOH YI CHIE, BT (WITH AI ASSISTANCE)

[SINGAPORE] For decades, the mined diamond was the undisputed centrepiece of a marriage proposal, including in Singapore. But pragmatic couples are breaking with tradition by opting for lab-grown stones instead.

Lab-grown diamonds now account for about 80 per cent of engagement ring sales, jewellery stores across the island tell The Business Times.

Part of a worldwide trend, the transition was helped along by the US Federal Trade Commission, which in 2018 stopped defining a diamond as strictly “natural”.