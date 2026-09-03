Sceptics of the Q50 are asking the right questions about Singapore’s newest ETF
What should investors make of its Reits concentration, fee structure and lack of track record?
- The Q50, which debuts on the Singapore Exchange on Sep 3, benefits from the expertise of its investment adviser Fullgoal Asset Management Hong Kong. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s newest exchange-traded fund, the CGS Fullgoal Singapore Next 50 Active ETF (Q50), will debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday (Sep 3).
While it has attracted interest, a number of investors remain seated on the sidelines, undecided on whether it is a worthwhile addition to their portfolios.
We have heard the concerns: Is the property exposure excessive? Is the fee too high? How should investors judge a fund with no track record? And does Singapore need another equity ETF?