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Sceptics of the Q50 are asking the right questions about Singapore’s newest ETF

What should investors make of its Reits concentration, fee structure and lack of track record?

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Published Thu, Sep 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • The Q50, which debuts on the Singapore Exchange on Sep 3, benefits from the expertise of its investment adviser Fullgoal Asset Management Hong Kong.
    • The Q50, which debuts on the Singapore Exchange on Sep 3, benefits from the expertise of its investment adviser Fullgoal Asset Management Hong Kong. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic’s newest exchange-traded fund, the CGS Fullgoal Singapore Next 50 Active ETF (Q50), will debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday (Sep 3).

    While it has attracted interest, a number of investors remain seated on the sidelines, undecided on whether it is a worthwhile addition to their portfolios.

    We have heard the concerns: Is the property exposure excessive? Is the fee too high? How should investors judge a fund with no track record? And does Singapore need another equity ETF? 

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