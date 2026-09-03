Sceptics of the Q50 are asking the right questions about Singapore’s newest ETF

What should investors make of its Reits concentration, fee structure and lack of track record?

The Q50, which debuts on the Singapore Exchange on Sep 3, benefits from the expertise of its investment adviser Fullgoal Asset Management Hong Kong. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s newest exchange-traded fund, the CGS Fullgoal Singapore Next 50 Active ETF (Q50), will debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday (Sep 3).

While it has attracted interest, a number of investors remain seated on the sidelines, undecided on whether it is a worthwhile addition to their portfolios.

We have heard the concerns: Is the property exposure excessive? Is the fee too high? How should investors judge a fund with no track record? And does Singapore need another equity ETF?