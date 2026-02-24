Differences in CO2 emissions can be explained by the share of occupied seats, the aircraft models used on a route and the cabin layout

Operating all aircraft at the manufacturers’ maximum seating capacity would reduce global aircraft emissions by between 26 and 57%, a new study notes. PHOTO: PIXABAY

AIR travel is famously one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, and the number of air passengers keeps increasing. Electric planes and sustainable aviation fuels are still a long way off making a dent in the industry’s emissions – if they ever will.

But new research shows aviation could still cut its climate impact dramatically, simply by using planes more efficiently. In fact, rethinking cabin layouts alone could slash emissions by up to half.

From 1980 to 2019, the share of occupied seats in commercial air planes increased from 63 to 82 per cent. Airlines already have strong commercial incentives to sell every seat – empty ones cost money as well as carbon.