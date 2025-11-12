The Business Times
Seoul’s geopolitical tightrope walk

South Korea is seeking to win US and Chinese hearts and minds, while pivoting to other markets, including Asean

    • China's President Xi Jinping (left) and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung (second from left) exchanging gifts at a meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit. While Seoul has long been a security ally of Washington, it increasingly finds itself in a diplomatic balancing act with Beijing, given the latter’s growing influence in Asia and beyond. PHOTO: AFP

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Wed, Nov 12, 2025 · 06:30 AM

    THE Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit held from Oct 31 to Nov 1 in Gyeongju saw around 20 nations attend. Yet, for the South Korean hosts, the big two that mattered the most were the US and China.

    While Seoul has long been a security ally of Washington, it increasingly finds itself in a diplomatic balancing act with Beijing given the latter’s growing influence in Asia and beyond.

    This was shown at the recent summit, where South Korea skilfully positioned itself as a leader advancing economic integration and resilience across the region.

    South KoreaApec SummitGeopolitics

