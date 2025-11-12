Seoul’s geopolitical tightrope walk

South Korea is seeking to win US and Chinese hearts and minds, while pivoting to other markets, including Asean

China's President Xi Jinping (left) and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung (second from left) exchanging gifts at a meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit. While Seoul has long been a security ally of Washington, it increasingly finds itself in a diplomatic balancing act with Beijing, given the latter’s growing influence in Asia and beyond. PHOTO: AFP

THE Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit held from Oct 31 to Nov 1 in Gyeongju saw around 20 nations attend. Yet, for the South Korean hosts, the big two that mattered the most were the US and China.

While Seoul has long been a security ally of Washington, it increasingly finds itself in a diplomatic balancing act with Beijing given the latter’s growing influence in Asia and beyond.

This was shown at the recent summit, where South Korea skilfully positioned itself as a leader advancing economic integration and resilience across the region.