The Business Times
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HOCK LOCK SIEW

SGX needs still-tougher governance rules to attract the smart money

Among other things, comply-or-explain should get more teeth and minority shareholders should get more say

Summarise
Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Wed, Oct 28, 2026 · 06:04 PM
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    • SGX RegCo CEO Tan Boon Gin says: “Boilerplate disclosure is better than no disclosure at all.”
    • SGX RegCo CEO Tan Boon Gin says: “Boilerplate disclosure is better than no disclosure at all.” PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Tan Boon Gin had a line ready at Tuesday’s (Oct 27) briefing, and told reporters they could quote him on it: “Boilerplate disclosure is better than no disclosure at all.”

    The honesty was refreshing, and it set the bar for the whole exercise.

    The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) chief was at the launch of a joint consultation with the Corporate Governance Advisory Committee (CGAC) on changes to the Code of Corporate Governance and the listing rules, open until Jan 27.

    Hock Lock SiewSGX RegcoTan Boon GinCorporate governance

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