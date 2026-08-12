The Business Times
business-time-50
HOCK LOCK SIEW

SGX’s record year masks Singapore’s equities challenge

The bourse operator itself, meanwhile, is thriving

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 07:08 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • SGX’s adjusted net profit jumped 25% year on year to S$759.5 million in FY2026.
    • SGX’s adjusted net profit jumped 25% year on year to S$759.5 million in FY2026. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Ask any investor who bought into recent initial public offerings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) how they feel about the local market, and you are unlikely to get a cheerful answer.

    Several debuts so far this year have ended in immediate trading losses, leaving retail buyers nursing burns before the opening bell’s echo had even faded.

    ​At the same time, existing listed companies appear increasingly hesitant to ask the market for more cash.

    Hock Lock SiewSGXSingapore equitiesMAS review group

    TRENDING NOW

    Singapore’s next chapter should not be framed as a choice between economic growth and social well-being. We need both.

    Singapore at 61: How we can ensure opportunity, security and ownership for the next generation

    As National Day approaches, Singapore is a winner by most traditional measures. But despite more people qualifying as millionaires, many do not feel financially secure.

    The S$1 million National Day paradox: ‘money dysmorphia’ amid a wealth surge

    To get the payment, one has to be a Singapore citizen who is staying here, and is aged 21 years or above in 2026.

    Over 2.4 million adult Singaporeans to get special S$400-S$600 cash payment in September

    Singapore consistently champions the open, rules-based order and the principle of Asean centrality that underpins regional and global stability.

    Why Asean matters more than ever to the UK and Singapore

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More