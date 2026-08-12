SGX’s record year masks Singapore’s equities challenge

HOCK LOCK SIEW

The bourse operator itself, meanwhile, is thriving

[SINGAPORE] Ask any investor who bought into recent initial public offerings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) how they feel about the local market, and you are unlikely to get a cheerful answer.

Several debuts so far this year have ended in immediate trading losses, leaving retail buyers nursing burns before the opening bell’s echo had even faded.

​At the same time, existing listed companies appear increasingly hesitant to ask the market for more cash.