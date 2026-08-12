SGX’s record year masks Singapore’s equities challenge
The bourse operator itself, meanwhile, is thriving
- SGX’s adjusted net profit jumped 25% year on year to S$759.5 million in FY2026. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
[SINGAPORE] Ask any investor who bought into recent initial public offerings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) how they feel about the local market, and you are unlikely to get a cheerful answer.
Several debuts so far this year have ended in immediate trading losses, leaving retail buyers nursing burns before the opening bell’s echo had even faded.
At the same time, existing listed companies appear increasingly hesitant to ask the market for more cash.
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