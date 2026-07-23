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A ‘shadow bank’ hiding in Singapore’s Little India casts light on financial services gap

The challenge then is to work out how to cut needless friction in the system without weakening safeguards

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Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Thu, Jul 23, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Norris Road in Little India. An operator of unlicensed money remittance services for migrant workers was sentenced to jail recently.
    • Norris Road in Little India. An operator of unlicensed money remittance services for migrant workers was sentenced to jail recently. PHOTO: JUDE CHAN, BT

    ​[SINGAPORE] In a rented room above Norris Road in Singapore’s Little India district, a man named Raju Krishnamoorthi quietly processed more than S$28 million in just three months, from February to April 2025.

    But Raju was neither a high-flying banker nor a financial technology entrepreneur with a slick digital app. What he had was a simple business model: migrant workers wanted to send cash back to the sub-continent, and Raju would help them do this.

    Working for a man known as Syed, Raju earned a modest S$1,500 a month to act as the human face of a money remittance syndicate.

    Hock Lock SiewRemittancesFinancial crimesFinancial servicesDBSOCBCUOB

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