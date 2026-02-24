Shaping a human-centric future for AI

Artificial intelligence must become a tool for global good, opening new doors of progress for the Global South

A robot interacting with visitors at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, which brought together representatives from more than 100 countries. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

AT A defining moment in human history, the world gathered at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from Feb 16 to 20. For us in India, it was a moment of immense pride and joy to welcome heads of state, heads of government, delegates and innovators from across the world.

India brings scale and energy to everything it does, and this summit was no exception.

Representatives from more than 100 nations came together. Innovators showcased cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) products and services. Thousands of young people were seen in the exhibition halls, asking questions and imagining possibilities. Their curiosity made this the largest and most democratised AI summit in the world.