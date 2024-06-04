The Business Times

Shaping robust governance of AI

For artificial intelligence in Singapore, governance is as important as innovation

Josephine Teo

Josephine Teo

Published Tue, Jun 4, 2024 · 05:00 AM
LAST year, Singapore shared our vision of using artificial intelligence (AI) for the public good, through the refresh of our National AI Strategy and commitment of more than S$1 billion to grow our compute capacity and AI skills in our workforce.

Almost daily, our local media reports on new AI applications across diverse fields such as crime fighting, healthcare delivery, and even construction safety. As AI adoption grows, so do concerns. Citizens want more protection against AI risks, while businesses worry it will stifle innovation.

Singapore hopes to avoid such zero-sum thinking. As in so many areas, good governance is not the enemy of innovation. On the contrary, it enables sustained innovation. Equally for AI, we believe governance is as important as innovation. This is why, even before launching our first National AI Strategy in 2019, we developed a Model AI Governance Framework.

