Shedding the iconic ‘Cycle & Carriage’ will be a loss – but perhaps a necessary one for Jardine

Its famous Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Singapore and Malaysia account for only 4 to 5% of the company’s total earnings

Cycle & Carriage was awarded the Mercedes-Benz franchise in 1951, making it the first enterprise to represent the German car brand in South-east Asia. PHOTO: BT FILE

​THE name Cycle & Carriage is deeply woven into Singapore’s corporate history.

For three-quarters of a century, the company has been a fixture in the local consumer mindset as the longstanding distributor of Mercedes-Benz. It even once-upon-a-time operated an assembly plant in Singapore that produced the luxury marque.

Yet, recent market chatter suggests this storied era might end.