Should developers build more one-bedroom condo units?
Affordability, leasing demand and an ageing population support having more of such housing
- A one-bedder unit is cheaper than larger flats, and also has lower recurring costs as management fees and maintenance costs are generally higher for bigger units. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Amid rising private home prices, developers here are increasingly adept at fitting more bedrooms into compact spaces.
While an old two-bedroom unit might be over 1,000 square feet (sq ft), the new condominium project Vela Bay, which has direct access to the Bayshore MRT station, has two-bedroom units sized at 592 sq ft each.
Understandably, developers keep condo unit sizes compact to manage the absolute prices and affordability of units.
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