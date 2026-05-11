Should developers build more one-bedroom condo units?

Affordability, leasing demand and an ageing population support having more of such housing

A one-bedder unit is cheaper than larger flats, and also has lower recurring costs as management fees and maintenance costs are generally higher for bigger units. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Amid rising private home prices, developers here are increasingly adept at fitting more bedrooms into compact spaces.

While an old two-bedroom unit might be over 1,000 square feet (sq ft), the new condominium project Vela Bay, which has direct access to the Bayshore MRT station, has two-bedroom units sized at 592 sq ft each.

Understandably, developers keep condo unit sizes compact to manage the absolute prices and affordability of units.