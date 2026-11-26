HOCK LOCK SIEW

A better path to list the latter may come from a merger instead of an IPO

[SINGAPORE] Might equity investors have a blockbuster initial public offering from Mapletree Investments to look forward to?

In late October, The Business Times reported that Temasek-owned global real estate development, investment, capital and property management group Mapletree could be headed for an IPO in early 2027.

The group, whose core sectors are logistics, office, student housing and data centre, had assets under management of S$76 billion as at end-March, with over 73 per cent from third-party managed assets.

The group is active in managing listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) and private funds, and has a geographically diversified property portfolio. For the financial year ended Mar 31, Mapletree reported recurring profit after tax and minority interests of S$623 million.

With its strong real estate fund management capabilities and capital efficient business model, Mapletree can perhaps trade at around book value, unlike numerous listed property development and investment groups, which generally trade at large discounts to book value.

Based on its track record, Mapletree can deliver double-digit return on equity (ROE). As it stands, the group targets hitting average ROE of 9 to 12 per cent by the financial year ended Mar 31, 2029.

Listing Mapletree via an IPO can help Temasek free up capital that is tied up in the group. Meanwhile, investors will get an opportunity to invest in a sizeable and capital efficient business with a proven track record. And the local bourse’s attractiveness will be strengthened.

Also, a listed Mapletree might be able to attract and retain talent by incentivising employees with shares that are easily tradeable.

A successful listing could be a fitting swansong for group CEO Hiew Yoon Khong, who has been at the helm since 2003 and been instrumental in the group’s rapid growth and transformation.

IPO risks

However, an IPO of Mapletree entails significant risks.

Temasek’s parentage will not guarantee that Mapletree trades well post-listing. For example, Temasek-backed Foundation Healthcare , which debuted on the local bourse in July, is trading way under its IPO price.

Indeed, the share price performance of numerous newly listed entities on the domestic bourse has been weak.

Recently, there have been bouts of weakness in the equities market. The prospect of rising interest rates, prolonged military conflicts and higher energy prices coupled with fears over a slowdown in the artificial-intelligence space make the outlook for equities choppy.

Moreover, the recent performance of the Reits where Mapletree is the sponsor and owns the manager have generally been underwhelming.

Mapletree Industrial Trust ( MIT ), Mapletree Logistics Trust ( MLT ) and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust ( MPACT ) have seen steep declines in their unit prices year to date.

On a year-on-year basis, MIT and MPACT posted lower distribution per unit (DPU) for the quarter ended Sep 30, while MLT’s DPU was flat.

Advantages of a merger

Instead of pursuing an IPO, should Mapletree merge with a listed entity?

Earlier this year, there was much talk about Mapletree merging with Temasek-linked global real asset manager CapitaLand Investment ( CLI ).

However, merging the two entities could be problematic because of the substantial overlap in mandates among the Reits that are linked to CLI and Mapletree.

Nonetheless, merging Mapletree with a listed group has merits.

A merger allows for the creation of a more sizeable entity. This can appeal to institutional investors who seek size and trading liquidity in the listed space.

Importantly, a merger might yield cost synergies as well as enhance the merged entity’s competitiveness in securing third-party capital to manage amid intense competition.

Enter Keppel?

Could another Temasek-linked entity, Keppel , swoop in to snare Mapletree?

Singapore-listed Keppel is a global real asset manager and operator, with an established track record in private funds as well as listed trusts.

Keppel, which has funds under management of S$106 billion as at end-July, saw strong growth in net profit for its latest quarter ended Sep 30. For the first nine months of 2026, recurring income grew over 10 per cent year on year, with improvements across asset management, sponsor stakes and co-investments, and the operating platform.

Keppel notched up S$354 million in asset management fees in 9M 2026, up 18 per cent year on year.

The rationale for a Keppel-Mapletree merger is sound.

One, Keppel, led by long-serving and much-lauded CEO Loh Chin Hua, has been executing well growing in asset management and in asset monetisation. The group’s latest move to merge M1 with StarHub advances its monetisation of non-core business.

Keppel is clearly focused on creating shareholder value and trades at a substantial premium to its book value. In short, Temasek might fetch a healthy premium to book value for Mapletree by parking it under Keppel.

Two, the overlap in mandates of Reits linked to Keppel and Mapletree could possibly be resolved.

For example, MIT could park its data centres with Keppel DC Reit and its non-data centre properties with MLT. Meanwhile, the overlap between Keppel Reit and MPACT is minimal, as much of the former’s value lies in its exposure to Grade A office properties in Singapore’s Central Business District.

Three, combining Keppel with Mapletree could create a more formidable player in the fund management space, which benefits Temasek. After all, Singapore fund managers need to bring their A-game to compete effectively with big global players.

In addition, Keppel has not shied from growing through acquisitions in the fund management space. In April 2024, it completed the acquisition of an initial 50 per cent stake in Aermont Capital, which gave it a strong foothold in Europe.

Listing Mapletree can benefit Temasek, local investors, Mapletree’s staff and the domestic bourse.

Doubtless, Mapletree, which was established in 2000 and has evolved strongly over the years, can stand on its own as a listed entity. Nevertheless, the group might find a brighter and more secure future by merging with Keppel.

The writer owns shares in Keppel