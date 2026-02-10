Should landlords worry? Singapore’s new inequality data suggests tough conversations will continue

With a clearer – and less flattering – picture of income and wealth inequality, the discussion can shift to what should be done

The latest figures include a group whose effects on inequality were previously overlooked: property-owning retirees, especially landlords. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

SINGAPORE’S household income data is released yearly to little fanfare. But two new aspects of the latest report clarify the state of inequality here – and could pave the way for policy change.

Granted, there are no specific commitments apart from continuing to “review and refine policies”, in either the Ministry of Finance’s regular data report or the accompanying occasional paper, both released on Monday (Feb 9).

Yet, the latest figures are significant partly because they include a group whose effects on inequality were previously overlooked: property-owning retirees, especially landlords.