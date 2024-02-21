Should you put all your savings into stocks?

Advocates for diversification find life difficult when stocks are in the middle of a rally. However financial history provides plenty of reason for them to stand firm.

LESS than two months of 2024 have passed, but the year has already been a pleasing one for stock market investors. The S&P 500 index of big American companies is up by 6 per cent, and has passed 5,000 for the first time ever, driven by a surge in enthusiasm for tech giants, such as Meta and Nvidia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is tantalisingly close to passing its own record, set in 1989. The roaring start to the year has revived an old debate: should investors go all in on equities?

A few bits of research are being discussed in financial circles. One was published in October by Aizhan Anarkulova, Scott Cederburg and Michael O’Doherty, a trio of academics. They make the case for a portfolio of 100 per...