SIA’s net loss shows Asia airlines must look beyond passenger demand

Sustainable profit depends on deciding where to deploy capacity and how to expand

SIA focuses on premium and long-haul travel, while Scoot serves price-sensitive travellers and regional routes that may not yet justify a full-service operation. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

SINGAPORE Airlines’ (SIA) latest quarterly results say as much about Asia’s aviation market as they do about the airline itself. The group reported record first-quarter revenue of S$5.7 billion for FY2027 and carried a record 10.9 million passengers.

However, higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict, together with a larger share of Air India’s losses, gave it a net loss of S$76 million – its first quarter in the red since the pandemic. Capacity also grew slightly faster than passenger traffic.

The results suggest passenger demand is holding up well. Airlines are restoring frequencies, launching new routes and pursuing different growth strategies, but the challenge is deciding where to deploy capacity, how to expand and how to generate sustainable returns.