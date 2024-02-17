BUDGET 2024 ·
Subscribers

Singapore 4.0: Paving a decisive way forward

Soh Pui Ming and Chester Wee

Published Sat, Feb 17, 2024 · 5:00 am
Given its position as a trade node and hub, Singapore can wield significant influence on the region’s green transition and lead in driving the green economy.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Singapore Budget 2024

BUSINESSES and economies are compelled to refresh their playbook as they navigate today’s myriad disruptions.

This ranges from macroeconomic volatility, escalating geopolitical tensions and international tax upheavals, to the climate crisis and the emergence of new technologies. At every turn, this turbulent environment tests the resilience and adaptability of companies and countries alike.

Cutting through the noise of these churns and disruptions to secure growth requires incisive and inclusive actions that not only alleviate immediate pains but also charts the Forward Singapore road map for a competitive and sustainable future.

For businesses, three key thrusts introduced by the fourth-generation...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS)

Corporate taxation

Tax incentives

Singapore SMEs

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

An action plan for Singapore’s shared future in a new reality

A potential end-of-term Budget with something for everyone

The rise of consumer crypto

Issue 88: Still looking for blended solutions; Singapore’s Budget 2024 and the climate

Banks’ real estate losses will be hyperlocal

Baby blues meet silver tsunami

Breaking News

Most Popular