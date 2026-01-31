In Singapore, dips aren’t plunges – they’re opportunities
Now, small and mid-cap stocks and ETFs are generating new momentum
- Many expected Singapore’s STI to drop 3-5%, instead, from Jan 12 to 20, the STI rose 2.2%. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
ALL traders know that headlines can trigger huge market reactions. Take the recent Greenland episode: US President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on European nations sent the S&P 500 down 1 to 1.5 per cent overnight, pulling most Asian markets lower.
Many expected Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) to follow suit with a 3 to 5 per cent drop, presenting a prime buying opportunity. Instead, from Jan 12 to 20, the STI rose 2.2 per cent.
This reflects what I’ve long believed: Singapore’s market behaves differently from others. Known for steady dividends and strong fundamentals, it remains shock-proof even at multi-year highs.
