Singapore has jobs, but can retrenched workers get them?
Finding the next role is getting harder, even in a labour market that remains tight on paper
- Singapore’s next labour market challenge may not be simply about creating enough jobs, but also helping workers move successfully into them. PHOTO: ST
[SINGAPORE] As the perennial joke goes: The only thing worse than having a job is not having one.
With Singapore’s recent labour market report showing retrenchments rising and job vacancies heading in the opposite direction, the punchline might be hitting closer to home for some workers.
The data also indicates an arguably bigger problem than job loss: Finding the next role is getting harder, even in a labour market that remains tight on paper.
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