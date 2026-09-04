The Business Times
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THE BROAD VIEW

Singapore must look beyond AI and build its quantum tech talent now

Financial institutions should nurture professionals today for tomorrow’s threats

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    • To maintain Singapore’s edge as a financial hub, the Republic needs professionals familiar with quantum computing to protect its systems against future quantum computers.
    • To maintain Singapore’s edge as a financial hub, the Republic needs professionals familiar with quantum computing to protect its systems against future quantum computers. PHOTO: CMG

    Paul Griffin

    Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    AS ARTIFICIAL intelligence reduces the number of traditional entry-level tasks through which young technologists once learnt their professions, quantum computing seems to be an even less obvious career choice because of its perceived high barriers to entry. 

    I would argue the opposite. Quantum computing is still at a sufficiently early stage – there is a window to train people before the field matures.

    The technology’s power lies in its ability to solve problems in ways that classical computers cannot. It speeds up simulations, optimisations and complex tasks dramatically.

    CybersecurityQuantum computingQuantumBanksFinancial institutions

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