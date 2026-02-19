It stands to benefit from two major structural trends: AI-related trade and the China+1 strategy

Singapore has increasing appeal as an investment destination for multinationals, and is also a hub in Asean for the China+1 strategy. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

SINGAPORE, a developed market, is growing like an emerging market.

For two straight years, the city-state has generated impressive growth of around 5 per cent, easily exceeding its potential growth rate.

In a year of back-and-forth tariff uncertainty, this outperformance reflects Singapore’s status as a bastion of trade, which has helped it withstand the impact of the 10 per cent tariff imposed by the US.