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THE BROAD VIEW

Singapore recycles, but are we actually recovering enough?

Why the Beverage Container Return Scheme – South-east Asia’s first of its kind – is key to closing the gap

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    • Key concerns about BCRS include identifying the deposit logo, using the reverse vending machines and ease of refund.
    • Key concerns about BCRS include identifying the deposit logo, using the reverse vending machines and ease of refund. PHOTO: CMG

    Cheang Kok Chung &

    Kari Herlevi

    Published Fri, Oct 2, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    FOR a land-scarce nation with rising waste volumes, Singapore’s Zero Waste Nation ambition is critical for its long-term resilience.

    The country disposed of 3.36 million tonnes of waste in 2025, up from 3.02 million tonnes a decade earlier. Even as waste volumes climb, overall recovery is not keeping pace, resulting in a lower recycling rate than 10 years ago.

    This makes the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), South-east Asia’s first nationwide deposit return scheme, an important step.

    Recyclingcircular economyF&BE-commerceplastics

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