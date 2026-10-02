Singapore recycles, but are we actually recovering enough?

THE BROAD VIEW

Why the Beverage Container Return Scheme – South-east Asia’s first of its kind – is key to closing the gap

Key concerns about BCRS include identifying the deposit logo, using the reverse vending machines and ease of refund. PHOTO: CMG

FOR a land-scarce nation with rising waste volumes, Singapore’s Zero Waste Nation ambition is critical for its long-term resilience.

The country disposed of 3.36 million tonnes of waste in 2025, up from 3.02 million tonnes a decade earlier. Even as waste volumes climb, overall recovery is not keeping pace, resulting in a lower recycling rate than 10 years ago.

This makes the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), South-east Asia’s first nationwide deposit return scheme, an important step.