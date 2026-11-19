Counting headquarters tells the country too little about the authority they bring

A headquarters, in the sense that counts for an economy, is where decisions are made. PHOTO: ST

SINGAPORE now hosts about 1,030 foreign headquarters, up from roughly 770 in 2019. Over the same period, the resident professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) working in them grew by less than 8 per cent, from 12,700 to 13,700, as The Straits Times reported recently.

The explanation on offer is reassuring. A regional headquarters today, one adviser told the paper, is often “a leaner set-up focused on senior decision-making”, while operational roles move to cheaper markets.

That may well be true. The problem is that nobody measures it. Singapore counts its headquarters well. It does not yet count what they decide.

What the numbers miss

The PME figures also leave out foreign professionals, so headcount was never the right test of a headquarters. What matters is whether decision-making authority grew alongside the count. On that, the published figures are silent.

The Economic Strategy Review, published in June 2026, wants Singapore’s own companies to keep “headquarters, strategy and decision-making” functions here as they expand abroad, and foreign investors to make Singapore “a critical node” in their operations.

A headquarters, in the sense that counts for an economy, is where decisions are made. For a startup that re-domiciles here, that means where its chief executive and senior team sit.

Flipkart, founded in Bengaluru and serving customers across India, was incorporated in Singapore for 15 years before completing its move back to India in March 2026, ahead of a planned listing.

Throughout that time, Flipkart’s operations stayed in India alongside its executive leadership, while the Singapore headquarters focused on raising capital.

Grab offers a counter-example. Founded in Malaysia, the startup uses its Singapore headquarters as a control centre to manage localised teams across eight South-east Asian markets.

For a multinational’s regional headquarters, the test is narrower. In matrix organisations, few regional heads own every budget.

Even as global head offices hold ultimate control over bigger budgets, genuine regional headquarters can exert strategic influence and anchor a high-value ecosystem of professional services. For this, local leaders require sufficient autonomy.

Can the leaders here approve investment in the region, hire their own team and stop a project without needing a flight to the head office?

The Swiss mirror

Switzerland, where I am based, shows how control can move while the address stays.

Switzerland’s two federal technology universities, ETH in Zurich and EPFL in Lausanne, each produced a record number of new companies in 2025. But Swiss investors supplied at most about 13 per cent of later-stage capital for local startups that year, the Swiss Scale-Up Report 2026 found.

Growth money comes mostly from abroad.

Nexthink, an EPFL spin-off, is a Swiss success story. It still names Lausanne as one of its two headquarters. Its founder and chief executive, however, lives in the Boston area, and in October 2025, the company agreed to sell a majority stake to the American investor Vista Equity Partners.

On paper, Nexthink remains a Swiss-headquartered company. Where its biggest decisions are now taken is a different question.

That is also the risk Singapore faces: A company can maintain its official address in the country long after its true centre of decision-making has moved abroad.

When authority stays at home

In one executive search I handled, a company hired a Singapore-based leader for their understanding of the Asean market.

Yet headquarters, thousands of kilometres away, controlled the expansion budgets, assuming that what worked at home would work in the region.

The hire left for a direct competitor after 14 months, telling me that the lack of decision-making authority was the reason. The company had recruited local judgment but left it little room to act.

Retaining control overseas cost the company the local expertise it had recruited for its regional hub.

Singapore may get the leadership role, but does the authority move with it?

It can go the other way. In October 2026, Nike said the leadership team for a combined Asia-Pacific and Greater China region would be based in Singapore from fiscal year 2028, with some roles moving from its US headquarters.

Whether moves such as that bring real decision rights with them is exactly what Singapore should be tracking.

Closing the gap

Three changes would help.

First, measure authority as well as addresses. Singapore already counts its foreign headquarters and the resident PMEs in them. It could also survey whether those headquarters hold budget and hiring authority for the region, and publish the results in aggregate.

For startups that re-domicile, it could track where the chief executive and senior team are based.

Second, tie incentives to actual decision-making rights.

Today’s international headquarters award counts skilled jobs and local spending. Managing the group from Singapore is one qualifying activity among several, but it is not required.

As Singapore reviews its incentives for the era of the global minimum tax, awards could give weight to whether a regional chief executive or finance chief is a tax resident here and holds the regional budget.

Third, companies should move authority along with the address.

A startup that re-domiciles for capital or neutrality, while keeping every senior role elsewhere, has bought an address. A multinational that hires a regional leader here but signs off every budget at home has bought a title.

Businesses that put real decisions here, give regional leaders real budgets, and hire the next layer locally get what the address was meant to bring: proximity to regional customers, a deeper pool of talent and credibility with the investors who now concentrate their money here.

Singapore has already won the argument about where companies in this region want to be registered. The harder contest is about where they are run from.

To stay the region’s launchpad in 2027 and beyond, Singapore should count not only its headquarters, but also what they are allowed to decide.

The writer is the founder of Gunia Consulting, an advisory and executive search firm for organisation and leadership, with mandates in Europe and Asia, including Singapore. He is based in Zurich.

Views expressed here are his own. He used AI tools for research and editing before submitting the draft.