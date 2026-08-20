The Business Times
business-time-50
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Singapore’s AI anxiety needs workplace evidence

Businesses should measure the positive and negative impacts of the tech in practical, testable ways

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 04:23 PM
    • Singapore workers’ concerns include displacement, unfair AI-driven decisions and skills becoming obsolete.
    • Singapore workers’ concerns include displacement, unfair AI-driven decisions and skills becoming obsolete. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The article on Jul 24 about workers in Singapore and Hong Kong being less optimistic than their regional peers about the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs noted that 89 per cent of professionals in Singapore use AI at work.

    Yet, only 67 per cent believe it will affect their careers positively.

    Their concerns include displacement, unfair AI-driven decisions and skills becoming obsolete. However, that gap will not close through general AI training alone.

    Employers should pair instruction with supervised workplace trials: mixed-experience teams using approved tools on recurring tasks, with clear human review and protection for workers who flag failures.

    The evidence should be practical. Did AI save time without increasing errors or rework? Did it improve customer outcomes? Can employees spot confident but wrong output, bias and privacy risks?

    Crucially, are managers redesigning roles transparently, rather than rewarding speed and hiding the cost of correction?

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Singapore’s goal of training 100,000 workers is ambitious.

    Success should not be measured only by course completions or tool use. It should also be measured by whether people can use AI to improve real work, while retaining judgment, accountability and trust.

    Workplace evidence turns abstract fear into something employees and leaders can test together. That is how optimism grows: not from reassurance, but from proof.

    Dr Gleb Tsipursky Behavioural scientist and author

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Artificial IntelligenceJobs and skillsSingaporeLetter to the Editor

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    When BT visited the Japan Home outlet at Westgate on Wednesday, it was engage in a two-day “stocktaking exercise”.

    Japan Home licenses Singapore retail stores to Valu$ owner Radha Exports

    Sats posted a S$75.1 million net profit for Q1, up 6% from S$70.9 million in the same year-ago period.

    Sats slides over 10% as investors dump shares on profit margin squeeze

    On Wednesday (Aug 19), the 79-year-old stepped down as chairman of the National Wages Council with immediate effect for “personal reasons”.

    From sales exec to DBS chairman: A look at Peter Seah’s illustrious career

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More