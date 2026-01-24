Potential sale of HSBC Life in the Republic highlights challenges posed by a fragmented market to both insurers and consumers

Insurance underwrites risks that unfold over decades, often across a policyholder’s working life and into retirement. PHOTO: BT FILE

RECENT news reports that HSBC is weighing the sale of its Singapore life insurance business HSBC Life have raised eyebrows, given that the group entered the market not too long ago.

In August 2021, HSBC agreed to acquire AXA’s Singapore operations for US$575 million, a move widely read as a long-term vote of confidence in the country’s insurance landscape. The transaction closed in February 2022 at about US$529 million after adjustments.

Barely three years on, that same business may be back on the auction block, under what HSBC describes as a “global ongoing simplification drive”.