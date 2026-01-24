Singapore’s insurance sector needs strategic consolidation, not perpetual flux
Potential sale of HSBC Life in the Republic highlights challenges posed by a fragmented market to both insurers and consumers
- Insurance underwrites risks that unfold over decades, often across a policyholder’s working life and into retirement. PHOTO: BT FILE
RECENT news reports that HSBC is weighing the sale of its Singapore life insurance business HSBC Life have raised eyebrows, given that the group entered the market not too long ago.
In August 2021, HSBC agreed to acquire AXA’s Singapore operations for US$575 million, a move widely read as a long-term vote of confidence in the country’s insurance landscape. The transaction closed in February 2022 at about US$529 million after adjustments.
Barely three years on, that same business may be back on the auction block, under what HSBC describes as a “global ongoing simplification drive”.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.