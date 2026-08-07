The Business Times
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Singapore’s SMEs are winning at Google, losing at AI

Artificial intelligence-powered answers tend to skip over the Republic’s small businesses

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    • Ranking on Google and being quoted by an AI answer engine turn out to be two different achievements. The second one runs on rules almost nobody has been told.
    • Ranking on Google and being quoted by an AI answer engine turn out to be two different achievements. The second one runs on rules almost nobody has been told. IMAGE: REUTERS

    Nicholas Tung

    Published Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    TODAY a growing share of Singaporeans, especially younger ones, are relying on ChatGPT, Perplexity or Google’s AI Overviews to find goods and services – whether that’s a florist, plumber, tuition centre, renovation contractor or food caterer.

    Pose a question and the app or browser shows a paragraph of text with information scraped and stitched from websites the artificial intelligence engine decided were worth quoting.

    For Singapore’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this shift matters more than most business owners realise, because it changes the rules of the search engine optimisation (SEO) game they had only just learnt to play.

    Singapore SMEsArtificial IntelligenceBusiness managementAdvertising/marketing

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