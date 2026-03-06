The mechanism behind this spending shows how institutional design can balance short-term responsiveness with long-term discipline

The focus lately has shifted decisively towards cost-of-living relief. Transfers for households take the form of, for example, GST vouchers. PHOTO: BT FILE

SPECIAL transfers expenditure has become a more prominent part of Singapore’s Budget in recent years. Its share of spending rose from an annual average of 2 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic to more than 3 per cent in the period afterwards.

Yet, the significance of this trend lies not in its size. Special transfers expenditure has evolved into a key fiscal instrument – designed to respond to short-term pressures and advance long-term socio-economic priorities.

Understanding how this mechanism works offers important lessons for Asean+3 economies navigating similar structural challenges.