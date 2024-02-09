BRUNCH ·
South-east Asia’s can collectors are helping to preserve our oceans

Informal waste workers in the region need more money, better equipment and more support

Russell Marino Soh

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 2:00 pm
As the war on waste rages on, more players are looking to the informal sector as a key piece of the puzzle.
PHOTO: REFORM PLASTIC

Brunch

THEY are mobilised before dawn.

Found across South-east Asia, this army’s weapons consist of bags and baskets. Protective gear might include broad straw hats and cloth face masks. There are no tanks or transport vehicles – only bicycles or their own two feet.

This contingent, ill-equipped as it is, may well be the elite fighting force needed to win the war on waste, and efforts are underway to give it the tools to succeed.

South-east Asia is home to hundreds of thousands of informal waste workers (IWWs). They collect and sort recyclables outside homes, below office towers and in landfills; then sell these to consolidators and aggregators, who send the waste on to be recycled.

Ocean Conservancy,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Waste

Recycling

Informal economy

South-east Asia

plastics

Environment

