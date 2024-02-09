South-east Asia’s can collectors are helping to preserve our oceans

As the war on waste rages on, more players are looking to the informal sector as a key piece of the puzzle.

THEY are mobilised before dawn.

Found across South-east Asia, this army’s weapons consist of bags and baskets. Protective gear might include broad straw hats and cloth face masks. There are no tanks or transport vehicles – only bicycles or their own two feet.

This contingent, ill-equipped as it is, may well be the elite fighting force needed to win the war on waste, and efforts are underway to give it the tools to succeed.

South-east Asia is home to hundreds of thousands of informal waste workers (IWWs). They collect and sort recyclables outside homes, below office towers and in landfills; then sell these to consolidators and aggregators, who send the waste on to be recycled.

Ocean Conservancy,...