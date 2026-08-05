South-east Asia’s data centres need to be planned like public infrastructure, not buildings

Governments and developers alike should move beyond project-level planning towards system-level planning

A data centre in Johor, which is now home to roughly 80% of Malaysia’s operational data centre capacity. PHOTO: REUTERS

A GENERATION ago, airports were largely viewed as transport assets. Success was measured by the number of flights they handled and passengers they moved. Today, that view feels incomplete.

The world’s leading airports are understood as economic ecosystems. Their success and value depend not only on runways and terminals, but also on the transportation networks, power systems, logistics infrastructure, workforce availability and commercial activity that intrinsically supports and surrounds them.

The same is becoming true of data centres.