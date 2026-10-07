South-east Asia’s green transition has the ‘hardware’ – but who will operate it?

The region can be a sector leader if it can solve its talent gap, that is, build up the green talents it has

The Lotus Eletre EV built by China’s Geely. The country has made sustained investment in its long-term industrial strategy and its workforce in the last 20 years. PHOTO: REUTERS

RECENT geopolitical developments have taught us an expensive lesson: our economies are vulnerable to disruption in fossil fuel supply chains. Volatile oil and gas prices have strained public finances, disrupted industries and increased the cost of living around the world.

It has also shifted the tone in the global conversation on energy transition. Replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy is not simply about reducing emissions or acting out a moral statement. It is now about economic resilience and energy security.

The need for an energy transition has prompted the world to enter a new race in the fields of electric vehicles, advanced batteries, robotics and renewable-energy technologies.