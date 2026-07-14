The Business Times
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HOCK LOCK SIEW

Spacs are making a comeback on Wall Street, but Singapore should look the other way

The lessons from the Republic’s previous experiment with blank-cheque companies still hold

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Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 06:06 PM
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    • Live-streaming platform 17Live became Singapore’s first de-Spac transaction in December 2023, merging with VTAC to list on the SGX.
    • Live-streaming platform 17Live became Singapore’s first de-Spac transaction in December 2023, merging with VTAC to list on the SGX. PHOTO: 17LIVE

    [SINGAPORE] ​Imagine a promoter handing you a sealed cardboard box, and promising that he will venture out into the wild and find a spectacular, fast-growing tech firm to put inside it.

    You hand over a pile of cash with the hope that you might land the next regional unicorn – while praying that you do not get a struggling business with shrinking revenues.

    After two years of waiting, you might also simply get your money back, with interest but minus the administrative fees.

    Hock Lock SiewSPAC17LiveSGXSpaceXAnthropicOpenAIVertex Technology Acquisition Corp (VTAC)Nasdaq

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