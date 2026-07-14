Spacs are making a comeback on Wall Street, but Singapore should look the other way

HOCK LOCK SIEW

The lessons from the Republic’s previous experiment with blank-cheque companies still hold

Live-streaming platform 17Live became Singapore’s first de-Spac transaction in December 2023, merging with VTAC to list on the SGX. PHOTO: 17LIVE

[SINGAPORE] ​Imagine a promoter handing you a sealed cardboard box, and promising that he will venture out into the wild and find a spectacular, fast-growing tech firm to put inside it.

You hand over a pile of cash with the hope that you might land the next regional unicorn – while praying that you do not get a struggling business with shrinking revenues.

After two years of waiting, you might also simply get your money back, with interest but minus the administrative fees.