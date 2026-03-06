Businesses to aid this are emerging, with buyers drawn by lower costs, rare models and the simple joy of being behind the wheel

The high cost of cars in Singapore is the main factor driving purchases in Malaysia, industry players say. IMAGE: YU KEXIN, BT, WITH AI ASSISTANCE

[SINGAPORE] Former racing driver Ringo Chong helps Singaporeans take their cars for a spin on a former Formula 1 racetrack – but without F1-sized bills.

His company, Ringo Chong Racing & Promotions, provides storage and maintenance services for track-only cars at Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur.

He and other observers have seen a trend of more Singaporeans buying and keeping cars in Malaysia, both on and off the track.