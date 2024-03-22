Stay a little longer

BRUNCH ·
The new long-stay serviced apartment format will have implications on Singapore’s rental market, but is likely to be a boon to developers

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Fri, Mar 22, 2024 · 12:56 pm
The new rental housing option will serve a niche segment – between the minimum seven-day stay for the prevailing serviced apartment type and the private residential rental market, where most landlords would issue leases of one to two years.
ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG, BT
Minting the long-stay serviced apartment category may be timely given that some young Singaporeans are open to renting initially when they fly the coop.
Brunch

IN LATE November last year, the government unveiled a new category of serviced apartments following a boom in the rental market, with a longer minimum-stay requirement of three months to better meet demand. 

At first glance, the new rental housing option appears late to the party as private residential rents have started to soften amid an easing in the housing shortage.

Yet, there may still be a place in the Singapore residential accommodation spectrum for long-stay serviced apartments.

Market watchers say they serve a niche segment that sits between the minimum seven-day stay for the prevailing serviced apartment type and the private residential rental market, where most landlords would issue...

Serviced residences

Residential

Singapore property

